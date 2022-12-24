Rolling blackouts stop in East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have stopped after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system, but officials determined the system is stabilized.

They estimate that the mandatory outages will not be necessary after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

TVA has informed KUB that their system is stabilizing and they expect the mandatory electric outages will no longer be necessary after 10 am today. We appreciate your patience. KUB crews will remain active in the community and continue to monitor our systems this holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/ng040DtL7v — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) December 24, 2022

These blackouts came after the area saw some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades, according to releases from officials.

Oak Ridge, Knoxville Utilities Board and other power company officials announced Saturday that TVA required them to reduce the load to the electrical system.

Customers experienced temporary blackouts as a result.

Oak Ridge:

30-minute blackouts impacting 10% of customers

Knoxville Utilities Board:

Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Sevier County:

Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Lenoir City Utilities Board:

Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Newport Utilities:

Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative:

Rolling 15-minute blackouts

Monroe County:

30 minutes to 1-hour power outages

Appalachian Electric Cooperative:

15-minute blackouts for region-based groups. You can view the schedule here.

The Piedmont substation was tripped on Friday morning, according to AEC officials. Rolling blackouts were paused as officials worked to restore power and adjust the schedule.

Electric officials advised people to lower their thermostats and delay using washing machines and other high-energy-use appliances.

