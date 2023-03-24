Law honoring fallen East Tenn. Sgt. signed by Gov. Lee

Gov. Bill Lee signed the Sgt. Chris Jenkins Law Thursday, honoring the fallen Loudon County sergeant.
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Sgt. Chris Jenkins(LCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sgt. Chris Jenkins Law was signed by Gov. Bill Lee Thursday, making it illegal for drivers to transport items without properly securing them to a truck bed or trailer.

Sgt. Chris Jenkins was removing a ladder from I-75 when he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer driver, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins himself.

Loudon Co. Sheriff James Davis thanked the Tennessee Highway Patrol for advocating for the bill.

“This bill moves us another step forward in the painful but necessary process of healing from the loss of Sergeant Chris Jenkins. As the Jenkins family continues along the path of healing, so too, do the men and women of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

I am extremely thankful for the efforts by so many to get this bill passed. Words cannot express my gratitude and appreciation to the Tennessee Highway Patrol in their advocacy to help with this bill.

As we move forward, I hope that this law will help bring awareness across Tennessee. Sergeant Jenkins will continue to save lives with this law in effect.”

Loudon County Sheriff James D. Davis II

