Tennessee doing its part to put an end to human trafficking

Gov. Bill Lee dedicated January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the state of Tennessee.
How Tennessee is dedicating January as a time to educate, spread awareness and show support for survivors.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s likely that close to 30 million people were being trafficked right now around the world.

Tara Davis, Community Relationship Coordinator for The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, told WVLT News that this has been an ongoing issue.

“Unfortunately, it’s always been there, it’s hidden in the shadows in the darkness we have just turned the light on it,” Davis said.

However, Tennessee is fighting back, since 2019 putting aside $10 million to hopefully put an end to human trafficking. Here’s another surprise, it probably doesn’t start the way you think.

“An often time what’s depicted is these snatch and grab stranger danger type scenarios and its not that human trafficking never happens in that way but that is just the least common way that we see human trafficking happening. So more often than not it is either an intimate partner or family member that is acting as the trafficker,” said Hayley Griffith, the Education and Outreach Coordinator for The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

This is why Gov. Bill Lee has dedicated January as human trafficking awareness month. He said it’s a time to promote education and support for survivors.

“So having an entire month that’s dedicated to education about this issue and what it actually is and what it actually looks like in our area and having different elected officials and leaders in our community support us in that is something that were really thankful for,” said Griffith.

The people in East Tennessee who work directly to save victims said calls for help went up 30% last year. Davis said this problem has always been here, they are just giving victims a voice and now more people are coming forward seeking help.

“It’s not an issue that is necessarily on the rise. We don’t believe it is happening more than it’s ever happened before. What we do see is that the number of referrals are on the rise due to the increases awareness about the issue,” said Davis.

If you believe someone is a victim of human trafficking or in danger, reach out to the community coalition against human trafficking.

That number is 865-292-0285 and the link to their website is here.

