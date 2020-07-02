City of Knoxville internal data published online after ransomware attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A City of Knoxville spokesperson said ransomware attackers, who are holding city data hostage, have published internal information online in an effort to put pressure on the city.

“The City of Knoxville is aware that the threat actor recently began publishing certain data acquired from the City’s computer systems as a result of the recent malware attack,” a City of Knoxville official said. “The data is being published on a site created by the threat actor to shame victims who choose not to pay the ransom and as additional leverage to seek payment of the ransom. We are working diligently, with the assistance of our third-party computer forensic specialists, to review the data published by the threat actor and confirm the full extent of data that is impacted. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we continue our investigation.”

The city did not release information regarding the specific nature of the data that was breached.

The hack has been causing issues for the city for several weeks, including preventing the police from accessing records or filing new reports.

Knoxville Police has since said they were able to return to functioning as normal.

