Overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 East in Jefferson County causes major traffic trouble

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a major traffic backup on Interstate 40 East in Jefferson County due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

Officials said a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was involved in the crash. No details have been released regarding the trooper’s condition.

The crash happened on I-40 East at I-81 around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday morning.

TDOT officials said I-81 North traffic is being diverted to I-40 exit 424 onto State Route 341, then to SR 342 back to I-81 North at exit 4.

Crews are expected to have the scene cleared by noon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.