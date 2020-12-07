Advertisement

Utah teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into classroom in storage bin

Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RIVERTON, Utah (WVLT) -A Utah teacher is accused of having a relationship with a 14-year-old student and sneaking the girl into his classroom in a storage bin, KTVX reported.

Lucas Sloan Talley faces two counts of kidnapping with possibly more charges.

Utah police received a report of a middle school teacher in Riverton, Utah, having inappropriate conversations and relations with multiple 14-year-old students.

According to court documents, Talley has been a teacher for 12 years and had personal contact with multiple young girls.

KTVX reported, in April 2019-2020, Talley began having a relationship with a 14-year-old student and began talking to her about his marriage along with his anxiety and depression, documents state.

Talley is accused of planning two meetings with the girl where they met at the school when it was closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. At the time, KTVX reported, no students were allowed inside.

Court documents state that when the girl arrived at the school, Talley told her to get into a large black and yellow storage bin. Documents state he then placed the bin with the girl inside a dolly and wheeled it into his classroom.

Utah detectives say Talley put the girl in the bin because she was not supposed to be at the school. Police say Talley admitted to making the plan without the girl’s knowledge.

Detectives said they found the girl had been inappropriately touched multiple times by Talley. The girl stated she was scared something sexual was about to happen and felt uncomfortable.

Documents state, multiple emails, text messages and video messages have been obtained that show Talley telling the girl he loves and misses her.

Talley is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail without bail as the Salt Lake County district attorney screens the case for more possible charges.

