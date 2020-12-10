Advertisement

Comments on diversity, misnaming late Tennessee mayor draw criticism to Senator Janice Bowling

Tennessee Senator Janice Bowling, a republican from Tullahoma, appeared in a video that drew criticism. She could be heard referring to the city’s late mayor, Lonnie Norman, by the wrong name.
A Tennessee senator is facing criticism after a video posted to social media shows her making...
A Tennessee senator is facing criticism after a video posted to social media shows her making comments on diversity initiatives and calling a late mayor by the wrong name.(Jed DeKalb | TN GA)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee senator is facing criticism after a video posted to social media shows her making comments on diversity initiatives and calling a late mayor by the wrong name.

Tennessee Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) is receiving backlash after a video was posted to social media, showing her speaking at a meeting on subjects of diversity, the LGBTQ community and reflecting on the passing of Mayor Lonnie Norman.

Bowling begins her speech by stating she wasn’t chosen as Deputy Speaker of The Tennessee State Senate because of her white privilege since she was “raised on the wrong side of the tracks.”

She then comments on the possibility of a diversity council being created in Tullahoma, “When I heard there was being considered a diversity council, I laughed. This is a joke right, what’s the punchline?” said Bowling.

The senator then stated that she wasn’t aware Tullahoma had elected its first woman of color for office.

“I said who was it? I didn’t consider Rupa a woman of color, I considered her Rupa,” said Bowling.

Tullahoma Alderman Rupa Blackwell, a woman of color, serves as the Mayor’s representative on the Board of Education, the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning and Appeals and the Tourism Council.

Senator Bowling also addressed the passing of Tullahoma Mayor Lonnie Norman. She could be heard in the video calling the mayor by the wrong name of “Eugene” saying she attended his funeral.

“I was honored to speak at Eugene London’s funeral just a few weeks ago. Eugene- and if you say his name, you’re gonna have a smile on your face, because everybody loved Eugene and he loved everybody,” she said in part.

Mayor Norman passed away after his battle with COVID-19.

Bowling could also be heard making comments surrounding the LGBTQ community, recounting a conversation she had with “a lesbian” who she claims came into her office asking the senator to accept her sexuality, “I said listen, I didn’t walk into a room and say ‘hello I’m Janice Bowling, I’m heterosexual and you’ve got to like it or love it’.”

WVLT News has reached out to Senator Bowling for comment on the video above. As of Thursday evening, WVLT did not receive a response.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
ISS flies over East Tennesse
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

Farragut teen uses COVID lockdown to create her own small business.
Farragut teen creates her own company during lockdown
A pile of gifts wrapped at Marcy's Community Tax Service.
Newport woman spreading joy by giving away toys for Christmas
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy
COVID-19 Testing Efforts
COVID-19 testing sites and their procedures