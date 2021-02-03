Gatlinburg ranked No. 1 Trending Destination in U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg is the top travel destination in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor announced Gatlinburg is the number one trending travel destination in the United States on its U.S. Trending Destinations list.

According to the list, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park makes Gatlinburg“an ideal base for a family looking to explore the park’s numerous offerings.”

EXCITING NEWS! @TripAdvisor just announced that Gatlinburg is the #𝟏 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 in the U.S. and #5 in the World! Just wow! https://t.co/XNlQiR59Gh pic.twitter.com/BDiQDu4RUX — Gatlinburg, TN (@TravelGburg) January 26, 2021

Pigeon Forge was ranked number four on the list, making East Tennessee a top-ranked tourist area.

TripAdvisor said Pigeon Forge was a trending destination because of its “excellent location,” nearby wildlife and Dollywood.

Gatlinburg was ranked fifth on the Trending Destinations of the World list, among places like Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Governor Bill Lee congratulated Gatlinburg for the honor Tuesday morning on Twitter.

“This is a significant accomplishment following a difficult year. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, our tourism and hospitality industry partners have shown tremendous resilience and a commitment to keep our visitors and communities safe,” Lee said.

