Advertisement

Gatlinburg ranked No. 1 Trending Destination in U.S.

Gatlinburg is the top travel destination in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.
Gatlinburg is the top travel destination in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg is the top travel destination in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor announced Gatlinburg is the number one trending travel destination in the United States on its U.S. Trending Destinations list.

According to the list, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park makes Gatlinburg“an ideal base for a family looking to explore the park’s numerous offerings.”

Pigeon Forge was ranked number four on the list, making East Tennessee a top-ranked tourist area.

TripAdvisor said Pigeon Forge was a trending destination because of its “excellent location,” nearby wildlife and Dollywood.

Gatlinburg was ranked fifth on the Trending Destinations of the World list, among places like Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Governor Bill Lee congratulated Gatlinburg for the honor Tuesday morning on Twitter.

“This is a significant accomplishment following a difficult year. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, our tourism and hospitality industry partners have shown tremendous resilience and a commitment to keep our visitors and communities safe,” Lee said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park
When could you get a $1,400 check?
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Report: Knoxville among top cities for bed bugs
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party

Latest News

Looking at the positive sides of the weather
Warming ahead of rain to end the week
Lowe’s is offering 50 couples the chance to come into the store and participate in an intimate...
Valentine’s Day at Lowe’s? 50 couples to win a ‘Night of Lowemance’ date
A Kentucky woman has been charged with killing a man whose body was found after a house fire,...
Kentucky woman charged with killing man whose body found after fire
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Loudon Co. authorities battle overnight fire at Tellico Village Public Works Complex