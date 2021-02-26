Williamson County mask mandate to expire this weekend

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Williamson County residents will no longer be required to wear a mask beginning this Sunday, WVLT News’ Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson made the announcement that the county’s mask mandate will expire Saturday, February 27 at 11:59 p.m., WTVF reported.

According to WTVF, the mayor cited the “significant progress in reduction of COVID cases in recent weeks, and the positive impact on hospital capacity-the Williamson County,” for the expiration of the mandate.

The mayor did however encourage residents to continue wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, WTVF reported.

“The decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases is encouraging and Mayor Anderson is optimistic that voluntary compliance with public health advice, including wearing a face covering, washing of hands, and social distancing can help us maintain the progress we have made.”

The mask mandate in Williamson County has been in place since July 8, 2020.

Other counties like Sumner, Montgomery and Knox Counties all chose to extend their mask mandates this week.

