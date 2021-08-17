Coalition for Kids receives surprise grant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For over 20 years, Coalition for Kids has been working to help children in need. The non-profit’s mission is to help them by offering a wide variety of activities specifically designed to instill confidence, foster leadership, strengthen character and cultivate a passion for knowing God.

The Executive Director of the program, Randy Hensley says he didn’t even know Coalition for Kids was in the running for a grant from Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

In East Tennessee, Enterprise is awarding approximately $45,000 in grants to local nonprofits to address social and racial equity gaps facing youth and families in the area. The local grant is part of Enterprise Holdings’ ROAD Forward initiative, a five-year $55 million commitment to drive change in communities across three key areas: early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation.

Coalition for Kids was selected from hundreds of nominations by Enterprise employees.

“What it’s gonna allow for us to do is bring more kids into the program. When we’re at full scale during the school year, we have probably 400-450 kids a day. So it’s gonna allow us to bring more kids on,” says Hensley.

Former Coalition for Kids member and current Enterprise Employee, Isiah Porter says he’s glad Coalition for Kids received the $22,500 dollar grant.

“When my mom couldn’t look out after me, Coalition pretty much took that role to help me. The grant means a lot to me because it’s pretty much feeding back into what they fed into me, and helping them with all of the low-income based kids to get what they need,” says Porter.

