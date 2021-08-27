Knox County Schools report over 8,600 students absent Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools reported over 8,600 students in their system were absent from class on Thursday, August 26. The school system’s attendance rate was 85.8 percent.

Similar attendance rates were reported on August 24 at 86.6 percent and August 25 at 86.4 percent.

This comes as Knox County Schools COVID dashboard stated there were 648 active student cases and 64 active staff cases. This totaled 712 active cases between students and staff. The case numbers over doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the dashboard.

Parents have told us they are pushing for more transparency regarding cases in schools. The Knox County Schools website stated families would be notified of a confirmed case in their student’s school.

“The Knox County Health Department is responsible for contact tracing, and for communicating guidance to individuals who are identified as close contacts. KCS will support the process by providing relevant information to KCHD,” according to the school website.

Some Knox County parents are reportedly pulling their kids out of public schools to private schools, due to the student count and protocols.

Just last week the state of Tennessee saw the largest spike of new COVID-19 cases among children since the pandemic began, according to data from the state health department.

