Seymour man killed in shooting, 16-year-old detained

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier Co. deputies were called to the 2200 block of Boyd’s Creek Highway in the Seymour Community for a man that had been shot just after 7:30 P.M.

Deputies say when they arrived they found 30-year-old Chase E. Turner shot inside a home. Turner was taken to U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville where he later died.

Investigators said that a 16-year-old male was detained at the scene and questioned.

The investigation is ongoing by the Sevier Co Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, charges are expected to come after the investigation and review by the District Atty. General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.