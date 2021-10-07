Advertisement

Boyfriend of Desheena Kyle indicted for murder of missing woman

Desheena Kyle’s boyfriend has been charged in her murder.
(Knoxville Police Department)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Desheena Kyle’s boyfriend, John Bassett, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for the murder of Kyle, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said Thursday.

Bassett faces charges of first degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Bassett’s indictment was the result of a months-long investigation into the disappearance of Kyle, who went missing on June 28. Kyle’s body was located on Sept. 28 at an abandoned house on Sam Tillery Road.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Kyle’s death was the result of a homicide, but the specific cause of death has not been released.

Bassett is in custody at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Note left in a gas station restroom might have saved a woman's life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting
One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Holly Harvard
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers looking for missing woman

Latest News

Sevier County Courthouse
FBI Knoxville investigating at Sevier County Courthouse
TikTok logo
Five Heritage High students arrested for vandalism possibly connected to TikTok challenge
Halls six-year-old hospitalized following hit and run
Sara Vanlandingham
Monroe County fire inspector arrested on arson charge