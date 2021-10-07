Boyfriend of Desheena Kyle indicted for murder of missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Desheena Kyle’s boyfriend, John Bassett, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for the murder of Kyle, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said Thursday.

Bassett faces charges of first degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Bassett’s indictment was the result of a months-long investigation into the disappearance of Kyle, who went missing on June 28. Kyle’s body was located on Sept. 28 at an abandoned house on Sam Tillery Road.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Kyle’s death was the result of a homicide, but the specific cause of death has not been released.

Bassett is in custody at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.