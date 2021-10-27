Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff afraid vaccine mandate could deter new hires

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said he has dozens of open positions, but he can’t fill them.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said he has dozens of open positions, but he can’t fill them.

He’s worried President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate will only make things worse. He sent a letter to Biden on Monday, addressing what he feels is the unconstitutionality of a COVID vaccine requirement.

The KCSO is offering retention bonuses, lowering the age requirement from 21 to 19 for corrections officers and trying to recruit people from high school and college or technical school. But none of these measures have done the trick.

He has between 35 and 40 vacancies he needs to fill up to completely fill the 1,100 positions within the office.

Already being short-staffed, he said if they keep losing workers emergency response times will likely take longer, therefore putting the community at risk.

”I have to do two things right now, and it is to make sure that I take care of the employees’ safety within the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens out here in Knox County,” said Spangler.

He doesn’t expect a response from Biden, he just thought it was important to share his perspective.

If you are looking to join the sheriff’s office you can apply here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Judge rules for Tennessee school district’s mask mandate
Rocky Top, TN.
Rocky Top police searching for runaway teens
According to court documents filled in Federal court in Knoxville, Nelson Paul Replogle was...
Knoxville man pleads guilty to using murder-for-hire to try to kill his wife

Latest News

This photo was taken in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Hiker captures photos of grafitti and hypodermic needles in GSMNP
Oak Ridge firefighters gift boy new bike after needing jaws of life to rescue him from old bike
Oak Ridge firefighters gift boy new bike after needing jaws of life to rescue him
Hiker and Photographer Benny Braden found hypodermic needles, trash, and graffiti along the...
Hiker captures photos of grafitti and hypodermic needles in GSMNP
A group of firefighters came to the rescue, but even they had a hard time pulling Lucas’ leg...
Oak Ridge firefighters gift boy new bike after needing jaws of life to rescue him