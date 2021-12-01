Advertisement

Pumba the hog, settling into his new home in the country

Dandridge farm takes in hog after he spent weeks in the animal shelter, introduces him to menagerie.
By Anne Brock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The stray hog once suspected of a being wild and kept for weeks in a Jefferson County animal shelter has been adopted into a small farm where he is adapting to live near other animals.

Pumba’s new owner thinks he is likely a pot-bellied hog.

“He looks like a pot-belly to me. Because I’ve raised a lot of pot-bellies,” Susan Porter of Dandridge said.

She said many people don’t realize this type of domesticated hog can have tusks.

Porter is working to calm Pumba after he has spent time on the run, then in captivity while awaiting health tests and adoption.

“He’s been chased,” said Porter. “Because when I walk up to him, he runs away.”

She has been giving him play dates with other hogs she keeps on her farm. She said the farm cats have been visiting Pumba, and poultry have been curious about him, as well.

Porter runs her family farm as a sort of sanctuary for animals that need homes. This often includes animals like pot-bellied pigs that have outgrown the cute appeal they had when they were tiny.

Pumba is up to about 150 pounds now and eating well. She feeds him a combination of corn and other grains as well as fresh vegetables. She said pumpkin works as a natural dewormer for him.

Pumba’s new home is also a safe space for rescued cattle, chickens, ducks and goats.

“All of my animals get along. If they don’t, they get in time out for a while,” said Porter.

Pumba spent weeks at the CARE animal shelter while he worked with agriculture officials to make sure he got proper testing for disease, and he received a clean bill of health before being adopted.

If you are interested in surrendering an animal to the farm, you can connect with Porter at bflysmwp@gmail.com.

The farm also accepts donations of things like food to continue caring for dozens of animals.

