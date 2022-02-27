Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff's Office responds to fatal shooting

Greene County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a reported fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greene County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a reported fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on Jeffries Lane. Upon arrival, officials found a man, Phillip Seay, 30, dead of multiple gunshot wounds and another man injured from one wound. The second victim was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

