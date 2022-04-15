Oak Ridge Regatta brings thousands of out-of-state visitors

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The SIRA College Regatta at the Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge brought in 1,500 rowers from 48 different states. Families came from up north including Wisconsin and Indiana and all the way down south with Florida and UCF.

Oak Ridge rowing experts said it’s the ideal place for rowing because the water stays relatively calm because of the dam built nearby.

Atomic rowing coach John Davis said, “I’ve been in the sport for 50 years and I never get tired of it.”

Rowers at the regatta have all types of goals for their rowing careers including Gabriel Schleifer.

“Making it to the Olympics would be a great accomplishment as a coach, but winning a gold medal would be the biggest accomplishment here,” Schleifer said.

The president of Oak Ridge Rowing, Jim Rogers, said it was great to have the event without any COVID-19 protocols.

“These kids are going to have a great time. You can hear their enthusiasm behind me. They’re happy to be here and were happy to support them,” Rogers said.

Thousands of families from across the country helped bring revenue to Oak Ridge. Most years, the city makes $2-3 million from the regatta.

“Our ability to now come back and row without COVID restrictions and protocols just allows these kids to be in their own element,” Rogers said.

The event will go until Saturday afternoon.

