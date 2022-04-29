Tennessee Titans to host Youth Football Camp this Summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You now get a chance to learn some football skills with the Tennessee Titans. The team will be holding youth football camps for kids across the state.

During the month of June, the Titans will travel across the state to host youth football camps for children ages 7-14. The program will offer kids coaching that applies both on and off the field.

“Youth football makes a huge impact on the growth and fostering of kids across our state. Since launching this program in 2016, we have seen increased demand for the opportunity to train alongside the Titans, so we’re proud to take this event on the road sharing it with 7 communities in Tennessee,” said Titans Director of Marketing, Youth and Community Engagement, Josh Corey. “These camps offer young athletes a chance to not only learn the fundamentals to become a better player, but also life skills that we hope will positively influence them for years to come.”

Participants will learn proper football fundamentals, skills and position techniques, as well as teamwork skills and the value of good character. Instruction will be taught by high school coaches, as well as support from former Titans players.

The schedule will include 7 cities across the state of Tennessee:

Friday, June 3: Page High School, Franklin, TN

Wednesday, June 8: Christ Presbyterian Academy, Nashville, TN

Friday, June 10: Christian Brothers High School, Memphis, TN

Wednesday, June 15: Hardin Valley Academy, Knoxville, TN

Friday, June 17: Franklin Road Academy, Nashville, TN

Wednesday, June 22: Oakland High School, Murfreesboro, TN

Friday, June 24: East Hamilton High School, Chattanooga, TN

Those who participate will receive a t-shirt, Titans giveaway bag, instruction from former Titans players and local high school coaches, and the option to purchase discounted $30 tickets to the Titans vs. Colts game at Nissan Stadium.

You can sign up for the camp online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.