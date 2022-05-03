What Roe v. Wade being overturned means for Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A preemptive law was passed and signed by Gov. Bill Lee in 2019 that made all abortions illegal in Tennessee if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft opinion obtained by Politico Monday.

If the ruling was overturned, that would give the decision of allowing or outlawing abortions to the state level.

“This should have always been addressed at the state level,” Rep. Jason Zachary tweeted. “TN passed a trigger bill a few years ago which will effectively ban abortions in TN if Roe V. Wade is overturned.”

This should have always been addressed at the state level.

TN passed a trigger bill a few years ago which will effectively ban abortions in TN if Roe V. Wade is overturned.

We need to pray for this pending decision that will save millions of lives. #ProLife https://t.co/B6OJmi86i8 — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) May 3, 2022

No exceptions were provided by the bill for victims of rape or incest. The only abortion that would be legal in the state would be in circumstances involving “substantial and irreversible impairment of major bodily function.”

Roe V. Wade was a landmark decision issued by the Supreme Court in 1973 that protected women’s rights to have an abortion if they choose.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito said in the document.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.