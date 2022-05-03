Advertisement

What Roe v. Wade being overturned means for Tennesseans

If the ruling was overturned, that would give the decision of allowing or outlawing abortions to the state level.
The draft opinion suggests the United States Supreme Court is set to overrule the landmark 1973 ruling.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A preemptive law was passed and signed by Gov. Bill Lee in 2019 that made all abortions illegal in Tennessee if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft opinion obtained by Politico Monday.

If the ruling was overturned, that would give the decision of allowing or outlawing abortions to the state level.

“This should have always been addressed at the state level,” Rep. Jason Zachary tweeted. “TN passed a trigger bill a few years ago which will effectively ban abortions in TN if Roe V. Wade is overturned.”

No exceptions were provided by the bill for victims of rape or incest. The only abortion that would be legal in the state would be in circumstances involving “substantial and irreversible impairment of major bodily function.”

Roe V. Wade was a landmark decision issued by the Supreme Court in 1973 that protected women’s rights to have an abortion if they choose.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito said in the document.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting occurred late Friday night.
Fountain City biker gang shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee gets ‘acquired immunity’ COVID law; gov won’t sign
Grocery sales tax suspension
Grocery sales tax suspension soon to take effect
Samantha Mayes
Body found in field identified as missing Speedwell woman
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, matriarch of The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Ivy Davis
Lady Vols drop series finale at Ole Miss, 3-1
Spotty storms Tuesday
Morning spotty rain/storms to afternoon sunshine Tuesday
Former ambassador to Ukraine at UT.
Former Ambassador to Ukraine at UT
Roe V. Wade
Roe V. Wade