Advertisement

Claiborne Co. Schools to continue free meals to all students

Claiborne Co. Schools will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate...
Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The pandemic-era federal aid that made school meals available for free to all public school students — regardless of family income levels — is ending, raising fears about the effects in the upcoming school year for families already struggling with rising food and fuel costs.(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County Schools will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Officials with the school system posted to Facebook to make the announcement on Saturday.

Since the fall semester of 2020, a federal waiver made it possible for school systems around East Tennessee to provide breakfast and lunch at no cost. However, at this time, the federal government has not extended the funding. Without that money, some school systems will not be able to continue to provide free meals to all students. Knox County Schools announced it will only be providing free meals to students who apply and qualify.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.
CROWN Act made law in Tennessee
Edward Tarumianz catches rare fish
Teen catches “fish of a lifetime,” TWRA says
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after woman injured in slide, documents say
Three officers and one K-9 officer were killed and multiple others were injured, as well as a...
LIVE: Officials give an update on deadly shooting that killed 3 officers, K-9 in Kentucky

Latest News

Storms this evening.
Storms will die down over the coming hours
Spotty storm chances 4th of July evening.
Scattered storms this afternoon, otherwise steamy and sunny
First Alert Weather Sunday - Scattered storms for the afternoon
Clarksville Police Department
Police: Man dead after Clarksville shooting