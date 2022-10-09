Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42, was a front seat passenger in a vehicle driven by a female friend. They were behind two other vehicles at the intersection when a gunman reportedly exited a dark sedan behind them and fired multiple shots into the front windshield of the car, striking Stewart in the head. The female driver of the car ducked down and when the shooting ceased, she pulled off and drove to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard where police were called.

Stewart was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Police said it wasn’t clear if Stewart was the intended target of the shooting. The motive remains under investigation.

Police described the gunman as a black man in his 20s or 30s. Anyone with information about Stewart’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

