Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection


One man was shot and killed while stopped at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B....
One man was shot and killed while stopped at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard late Saturday night.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42, was a front seat passenger in a vehicle driven by a female friend. They were behind two other vehicles at the intersection when a gunman reportedly exited a dark sedan behind them and fired multiple shots into the front windshield of the car, striking Stewart in the head. The female driver of the car ducked down and when the shooting ceased, she pulled off and drove to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard where police were called.

Stewart was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Police said it wasn’t clear if Stewart was the intended target of the shooting. The motive remains under investigation.

Police described the gunman as a black man in his 20s or 30s. Anyone with information about Stewart’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews fighting fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Linden Avenue
Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing
Man dies after falling from tree stand
UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement

Latest News

Tennessee is 5-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.
ESPN College GameDay, SEC Nation to come to Rocky Top for Alabama game
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)...
Tennessee moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll
The fire was first reported early Sunday morning.
Downtown Gatlinburg Fire
Corbin Goad
Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash