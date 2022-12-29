Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith.

McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WVLT News.

McBee’s bond, in that case, was revoked Wednesday night, but McBee’s bond in the deadly shooting at Rural King is for $2 million.

The victim of that October shooting did not want to go on camera but said he and McBee were once friends who went to Fulton High School together.

In a warrant for McBee, he is listed as homeless.

WVLT News called a number on that warrant, and a man who claimed to be a relative of McBee answered the phone but did not want to further comment.

McBee said on his Facebook page that he worked at two different landscaping companies.

One employer listed on McBee’s Facebook page said McBee worked for his Knoxville landscaping company a few years ago but only for about two weeks.

The other business owner said he has no record of McBee working there.

McBee also listed himself as the owner and operator of Southern Landscapes and Designs on his Facebook page.

A preliminary hearing for McBee is set for Jan. 30, 2023.

