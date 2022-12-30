‘He was the heart of the family’ | Claiborne Co. toddler dies in shooting

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home shooting along Doe Court around 8:30 p.m. and found a three-year-old shot had been shot in the chest.

According to an incident report, Anthony Adams told deputies the toddler grabbed the barrel of a pellet gun sitting on the edge of a bed.

Anthony Adams said he tried to grab the gun before his son was shot in the chest. At some point, Anthony Adams also said he bumped the gun and is “unsure” how it went off.

Family members identified the child as Drake Adams with WVLT News and called the shooting an accident.

“Drake was the heart of the family,” Stephanie Bailey, the victim’s aunt said. “He was always happy and loved everyone he was around. His mommy, daddy, sister and brothers loved him so much.”

Detective Bradley Duncan told WVLT News the department requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s assistance in hopes of expediting the investigation.

Anthony Adams was arrested on unrelated charges for drugs and is accused of having a firearm as a convicted felon.

The family said they are accepting donations to help with funeral costs. Anyone can donate by calling Coffey Funeral Home directly to donate at 423-626-4274.

