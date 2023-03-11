What’s coming at Dollywood’s HeartSong Resort?

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has been investing in resorts as of late, with the newest addition, the HeartSong, set to open this year.

The newest resort, built and designed by the same people who work on Disney properties, will feel like a trip to the Smokies. Reservations could go quick, though.

“Well if DreamMore is an example, we’ve got strong demand no question, once reservations are open, they’ll move pretty quickly,” HeartSong Resort Manager Kevin Osbourne said.

Those reservations should open in the fall, but getting one could be a tough ask; DreamMore is already 90% full on average.

There’s three more resorts planned, however. The goal being five hotels for a million people to sleep at Dollywood every year.

