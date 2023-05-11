Oneida man indicted in death of Scott County deputy

An investigation by the TBI into a Scott County deputy’s death has ended in the indictment of a man on murder and rape charges.
Tommy Duncan
Tommy Duncan(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of an Oneida man on murder and sex abuse charges related to the death of a Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, according to a release from the TBI.

The investigation into Deputy April Duncan’s death began in January of 2022. Deputies responded to the 600 block of Locust Lane on the report of a shooting, officials said. Upon arrival, April Duncan was found dead inside the home.

Thursday, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tommy Duncan with one count of second-degree murder, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and five counts of rape. Tommy Duncan was also working for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office when TBI agents began investigating, according to the release.

Tommy Duncan is being help on a $1 million bond.

