Kentucky mother indicted for murder in death of 17-month-old

Police said a family member reported the child was abused in early July.
Erica Lawson
Erica Lawson(Bell County Detention Center)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, KY (WVLT) - A Bell County, Kentucky mother has been charged and indicted with murder following the death of her 17-month-old daughter.

Police say twenty-one year old Erica Lawson’s daughter died in July after being flown to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The girl had arrived at the Middlesboro ARH hospital with severe injuries prior to being moved to Tennessee.

Previous Coverage: ‘She was an angel’ | Family remembers toddler who died after child abuse case

Officials said they had never seen a case of abuse this severe in a child this young. “This is one of the most severe cases of abuse, specifically because the baby was 17 months old,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate.

Police said a family member reported the child was abused in early July. “There was a report made earlier. The uncle contacted us, and we could never find the kid. The uncle did not know where the kid was at the time,” said Police Chief Petie Gilbert.

Now, Lawson is indicted, charging her with murder, failure to report child dependency neglect or abuse, first degree criminal abuse, and first degree wanton endangerment.

