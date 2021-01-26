Advertisement

Woman, children killed in Cookeville pursuit

Officials said a woman and two young children were killed in a crash connected to a police pursuit on I-40.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said a woman and two young children were killed in a crash connected to a police pursuit on I-40.

WTVF reported that Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-40, but the driver refused and exited at Willow Avenue in Cookeville.

Officials said the suspect driver lost control of the vehicle and hit another car that carried a woman and two children. The two children were both younger than five.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, WTVF reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and a portion of Willow Avenue was still closed as of 4 p.m.

