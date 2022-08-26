THP identifies victim from third fatal crash in 10 days reported in Morristown

Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad reported the third fatal crash in a matter of weeks out of the city Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 160 near exit 12 Wednesday, officials said. Responders attempted to give the victim, Brian Marcum, CPR, but he had “no survivable injuries.”

Marcum was driving a Harley Davidson when he saw a freightliner, braked, and skidded to a stop. He struck the rear of the driver’s side on the second trailer of the freightliner, according to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol by WVLT News.

Marcum was wearing his helmet. The driver of the freightliner was not injured.

“This makes the third fatality call in the past few weeks. As always we ask that you keep our responders in your thoughts and the families of those affected by tragedy,” officials said.

On Aug. 21, officials reported a crash that killed an 18-month-old child. Another crash, on Aug. 15, killed an 18-year-old.

