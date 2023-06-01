Plans for increased traffic when Buc-ee’s opens

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world’s largest Buc-ee’s is just weeks away from opening, and traffic control officers said they’re making plans for opening day.

An improved intersection is just one of the road improvements that have been made in advance of the Buc-ee’s opening.

Business owners all said they’re excited about the growth here in Kodak.

They admitted that the store will bring more traffic to the area and hoped that will spill over to more traffic in their businesses as well.

Sevierville Police Department officials said over the coming weeks they’ll lay out a plan for opening day and the weeks to follow.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said they’ll have extra help trucks out to help anyone in need.

This is just the first of the businesses to open at “The 407 - Gateway to Adventure,” including a theme park.

“We really are excited about what it’s going to bring in terms of new things for people to see and do when they come to Sevierville. It’s going to open us up for people who are just passing through the area to stop and enjoy a little taste of what our town has to offer,” said Amanda Marr, Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

Locals and the state are all on board with building the 408 interchange to help this 407 area.

Federal funding for that has not come through yet.

