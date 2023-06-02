Fifth-grader with rare bone condition has special friendship with Lady Vol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jemma Gallman, a fifth-grader living in Tuttle, Oklahoma, was born with an extremely rare condition where her tibia, ankle and knee were all missing.

As a result, Jemma Gallman’s right leg was amputated at just 9 months old. However, that hasn’t stopped Jemma Gallman from doing whatever she puts her mind to.

“She’s more of a ‘I’ll show you with my actions instead of my words,’” her mom, Tamara Gallman said.

Jemma Gallman started playing softball when she was 4 years old and loves to attend the University of Oklahoma softball games. In 2021, a particular player in the 2021 World Series caught her eye. The moment Mackenzie Donihoo leaped in the right field to catch an almost impossible ball, Jemma Gallman was hooked.

“She put a lot of effort into catching it,” Tamara Gallman said. “That’s why she really liked Mackenzie [Donihoo] because she gave a lot of effort.”

Because Jemma Gallman and Donihoo shared the same hitting and pitching coach, they were able to meet. Two years later, Donihoo is an infielder for the University of Tennessee.

Their friendship survived the transfer, and the Gallmans even got to take a trip to Knoxville to throw the first pitch at a Lady Vols game.

“That was so scary! My heart was racing, but it was kind of fun after,” Jemma Gallman said, describing the moment she threw the pitch.

Tamara Gallman said that her daughter encourages her every day.

“There’s times in your life where you kind of feel like, ‘I can’t do this,’ but I can’t because I have a kid over here who I constantly tell, ‘We don’t say that, we don’t say we can’t,’” she said.

Tamara Gallmarn speaks very highly of Donihoo, who still makes time to support Jemma Gallman.

“Mackenzie [Donihoo] is there not just for softball, just support like, ‘Hey, girl, how was your day? How did your game go?’” Tamara Gallman said. “She connects with her on a different level so that she really feels like that is someone she can talk to which I think is amazing.”

Many people are also amazed by the duo, but Jemma Gallman is not fazed.

“Everybody is like, ‘Oh my gosh, I am so jealous,’ but I am like ‘It’s not that big of a deal!’ Jemma Gallman said.

The feeling seems to be mutual as Donihoo shared a Tweet about their friendship.

The light in my life. I love you Jemma, you are such a inspiration to many people including me. So thankful God brought us together 🫶🏼 https://t.co/nvnAtF2A8X — Mackenzie Donihoo (@kkenzienncole) May 30, 2023

The pair will get to see each other again as Tennessee travels to Oklahoma City for the College World Series.

