Exciting changes are coming to your WVLT newscasts!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is excited to announce changes and additions to our daily newscasts!

Some of your favorite anchors are moving on to new shows, and WVLT is offering even more chances to stay up to date with East Tennessee news.

Brittany Tarwater will anchor a new weekday newscast at 3:30 p.m., starting Tuesday, Sept. 5. She’s an Emmy Award-winning journalist with years of experience in East Tennessee and at WVLT News.

Additionally, evening anchor Will Puckett will take on his own new weekday newscast at 7 p.m., starting Tuesday, Sept. 12. He’s been doing great work in East Tennessee for years himself, first getting a permanent spot on the anchor desk in 2022.

WVLT Mornings anchor Casey Wheeless is making a change too, joining Ted Hall in anchoring WVLT’s 5:00, 6:00, 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. newscasts. Casey is also an Emmy Award-winning journalist and has been a dedicated morning anchor for years.

