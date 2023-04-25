Construction worker dies in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A construction worker died on Monday, according to Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration official Chris Cannon.

TOSHA officials were notified of the death, which occurred near 1038 Leslie Way in Sevierville, and sent an investigator to determine what led to the worker’s death.

Cannon said that the investigative process includes surveying the location, reviewing company records and procedures and conducting interviews with management and employees.

The whole process could take between eight and ten weeks, Cannon said.

Cannon was not able to release more information because of the ongoing investigation.

