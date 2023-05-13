Gun accidentally discharges at East Tenn. high school graduation, officials say

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gun accidentally discharged at the Lenoir City High School graduation Friday night, according to school officials.

After the ceremony, a gun went off and hit the owner.

“First Aid was immediately rendered by school SROs and local first responders,” Lenoir City High officials said. “No other attendees were injured, and we have no reason to believe that the incident was anything other than an accident.”

WVLT News reached out to law enforcement to learn more.

It is illegal to have a firearm on school grounds. It is unclear if the person will be charged.

