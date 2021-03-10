Advertisement

Timeline: 4 Austin-East students have been killed in shootings in 2021

By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four teenage Austin-East High School students have been killed as the result of multiple shootings in Knoxville since the beginning of 2021.

Knoxville police confirmed Monday that the victim in a March 9 shooting was the fourth student to be killed. Investigators said the victim was 15-years-old. Their identity has not yet been released.

- On Feb. 16, a 15-year-old Austin-East student was shot and killed near a home on Selma Ave.

- On Feb. 12, a 16-year-old Austin-East student was fatally shot as he was driving home from school.

- On January 27, 15-year-old Justin Taylor was shot and killed from the backseat of a car in Northeast Knoxville.

A suspect was arrested and charged in the January shooting, but no other suspects have been identified and no charges have been filed in relation to the other shootings.

KPD is asking anyone with information about any of the shootings to come forward. Anyone who knows anything about the shootings should call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

